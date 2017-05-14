Boity makes the cut for SABC's sports show

DURBAN - Sport broadcasting used to be perceived as an industry for men, but that has changed as opportunities are now available for women.

This week she was announced as the host of a new season for Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search, which sees prominent coaches going around the country to scout for up-and-coming soccer players.

“The young kids who come for the trials are truly focused on getting into a professional football space and it’s a journey that I am enjoying as I learn more about the world of football,” she said.

The first Ke Yona talent search will be aired on June 18 on SABC1. This will be the first time Thulo, who is known for acting and presenting lifestyle and music shows, will be doing a sport gig.

“As a presenter you don’t really box yourself, otherwise you won’t grow. Yes, my focus has been entertainment for the better part of seven years, but when I see it as a personal challenge. Plus, leading a very physically active life, coupled with my high school sporting accolades, I know what the gruelling schedule of being focused and dedicated to your goal means,” she said.

She added that her football knowledge had improved.

“I know as much as the next person really, but since I started my knowledge has improved. I interact with the coaches and players to get a better understanding of the trials process.

"Also on any given search day, I watch about eight games as the teams get narrowed down in each city to make up the team that gets to be part of the camp. So I have started watching more football,” she said.

Thulo is also known for her stylish fashion on the red carpet. She was honoured by Glamour magazine, being mentioned among South Africa’s most glamorous women.

“It’s been a year of personal growth and discovery. Professionally I have had to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself even more. I am free spirit by nature and truly believe the universe has a sense of humour in how it directs my steps.

"I am open to any path that’s in line with my vision – taking this role for Ke Yona was informed by that.

On her future plans, she said: “There’s a lot more in store for me as I grow and develop myself.

"I am working on a personal project that is close to my heart, and will teach young people how to identify and embrace their purpose in life, without feeling ashamed of what that purpose calls them to be,” said Thulo.

[email protected]