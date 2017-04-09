Meyiwa family place hopes on Mbalula in 3 year murder case

Mbalula said it was among his priorities to get the killer behind bars.

DURBAN - Newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has brought hope to the family of slain Bafana Bafana goal-minder Senzo Meyiwa after he committed himself to find the killer.

“It is one of my priorities to crack this case with the team. I’m very positive we’ll make arrests but I don’t want to tip them (the killers) off by divulging the plans we are going to use.

“Discussing our strategy we will give them ideas to evade arrest,” he said.

The late Orlando Pirates star’s father, Sam Meyiwa, has pinned his hopes on Mbalula after the Hawks had bungled the case several times before.

Meyiwa said he trusted the minister because he was young and exuded energy. He said he met Mbalula at the awards ceremony where his son won the best PSL goalkeeper of the year award.

“I know he admired my son’s football talent which earned him accolades across the country. This has been evident during his speech at sports awards ceremonies.

“He cannot betray Senzo’s family. His appointment was a blessing to us (as) we have battled to find closure. By the way, they say a new broom sweeps much better than the old one,” said Meyiwa.

He questioned how police investigators slept at night knowing that Senzo’s killer was still at large.

“The killer is known but people act dumb as if they don’t know who the killer was.”

Meyiwa, 64, blamed police inaction for his poor health. He said the stress he was suffering had resulted in depression.

“They are playing hide and seek. Perhaps they are on the payroll of someone untouchable,” he said.

National police spokesperson Sally de Beer said the matter was still under investigation.

Meyiwa also blamed Orlando Pirates for the delay in paying a R4 million life policy, which was announced in April last year by Orlando Pirates chairman, Irvin Khoza.

Meyiwa’s family has not received the payout.

“We are struggling to make ends meet. We survive on a pension grant which is not enough for taking care of Senzo’s three kids and also to pay for the water and electric bills. I cannot even fix Senzo’s grave which has sunk in deeply due to the heavy rains we’ve had,” Meyiwa said.

Khoza was reported as saying that in terms of the policy 50% of the amount would be paid to the Pirates club and the rest to the Meyiwa family.

But the club’s spokesperson, Floyd Mbele, said Pirates was not handling the matter any more.

“The league is administering the payout. I don’t want to respond to allegations he made. I respect him as a father,” said Mbele.

Meyiwa was gunned down in the Vosloorus house of his music star girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother on the night of October 26, 2014.

It has been reported that Meyiwa, 27, was shot in the presence of Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, Khumalo’s sister Zandi, Chicco Twala’s son Longwe, and Meyiwa’s friend from Durban, Tumelo Madlala, and Mthokozisi Twala.

The police’s investigation initially led to the arrest of Zamokuhle Mbatha for the murder.

He was later released without being charged and said that he was suing the police.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE