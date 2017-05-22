ANC MP lives in fear

And she has made no secret of the fact that she believes Zuma should step down as president.

Khoza has sharply criticised President Jacob Zuma a number of times since he reshuffled his cabinet, axing Pravin Gordhan as the finance minister, among others, almost two months ago.

Outspoken ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza fears for her life and that of her children after her arch-critics, the ANC Youth League in eThekwini, allegedly posted her home address on Facebook.

She also made headlines late last year for her involvement in the inquiry into the SABC, as well as chairing the ad hoc committee to determine the new public protector.

But her most recent critiques against the president have resulted in an increasingly strident campaign against her by the ANCYL.

Over the past few days, the ANCYL threatened to picket at a book launch in Durban she attended. They also threatened to picket at her home.

At the end of March, Parliament revealed that Khoza had received telephonic death threats while conducting an oversight visit in Mpumalanga.

The threats emerged after she highlighted a number of problems in the Mpumalanga health services.

“Parliament does not take the alleged threats lightly, and a report will be made to the Speaker of the National Assembly In order for the institution to determine an appropriate course of action,” Parliament’s statement said at the time.

As a result of the most recent threats, Khoza decided to approach the ANC and Parliament to intervene.

Parliament said yesterday it was unable to confirm whether her request for security had landed on Speaker Baleka Mbete’s desk.

Khoza said she had raised her concerns after the ANCYL had threatened to picket outside her house in Hillcrest, Durban.

She said ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu had promised to raise her security issues with Mbete.

“I think they will meet to see how best to assist,” said Khoza. “I couldn’t go home, but my daughter went to the Hillcrest police station,” she said.

The threat on Khoza’s life came after the ANCYL in eThekwini said it would picket at her house, and circulated her address on social media.

Khoza said she had also spoken to KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma. He had told her that he had spoken to the youth league and they had called off their plans to picket.

“Super Zuma told me that he had asked the youth league to stop picketing, but the damage was already done because my address was on social media.

“I continue to receive a barrage of attacks on my phone and on social media,” she said.

“I couldn’t go home It’s not good for our democracy to be in exile. And it’s scary for my children. I am worried about my children,” said Khoza.

ANCYL regional secretary in eThekwini Thinta Cibane said they would no longer protest outside Khoza’s house.

And he denied they had circulated her address on social media. “We were not the ones who circulated her address on social media,” said Cibane. “We have no intention to picket at her house. We have no intention of coming near her children. We stand against gender-based violence.”

But he called on the ANC to recall Khoza from Parliament after her utterances against the president.

Khoza has said she would not vote for an immoral leader.

Cibane also accused Khoza of seeking attention.

The ANCYL in eThekwini would lobby the ANC to recall Khoza from her seat in Parliament, he said.

Khoza is chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

She came to Parliament in 2014 and served on the standing committee on finance before she was deployed to chair the public service and administration committee a few months ago.

Mthembu could not be reached for comment.

ANC provincial spokesperson in KZN Mdumiseni Ntuli could also not be reached for comment.



