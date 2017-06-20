Awards honour women achievers in various fields

“South Africa has one of the highest incidences of domestic violence in the world. Sadly, domestic violence is the most common and widespread human rights abuse here.

Founder and former Miss SA Joan Ramagoshi Madibeng says the awards will expand their horizons and tackle difficult and sensitive issues relating to the treatment of women in the country.

The annual Women: The Real Architects of Society Awards (WRASA) - in its seventh year - is now open for nominations.

“Despite many successes in empowering women, numerous issues still exist in all areas of life, ranging from the cultural and political to the economic,” says Madibeng.

She believes gender equality is crucial to sustainable development, but says the interconnections between environmental sustainability and women empowerment have often been overlooked in practice.

The awards aim to recognise outstanding achievements by women in various fields and to encourage networking opportunities.

“The event has continued to recognise and celebrate South African women and has provided a networking platform for women to connect and forge strategic partnerships,” she explains.

Recipients of last year’s awards include Caster Semenya, who was awarded the Sports Excellence Award, and hip-hop artist Gigi Lamayne, who received the Youth Excellence Award.

The awards are divided into three main categories. The first is society and community, to honour women who have made exceptional, long-term contributions to the wellbeing of their community and women who exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The second award is arts, culture and sport, to honour writers who have contributed to the development of literary excellence, and those who have contributed to the performing arts, as well as athletes who have excelled.

The business and excellence award is for female educators who have demonstrated commitment and dedication to the teaching profession.

This year’s awards are on August 19. - Staff Reporter