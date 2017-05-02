Baby found in dustbin

“(The child) was just born and dumped in the plastic bag,” he said about the condition of the newborn. “The umbilical cord was still there.”

Police responded to the scene around 8.30am after street cleaners reported finding a baby in a dustbin on Joe Slovo Drive, said Mduduzi Zondo, the Hillbrow police station spokesperson.

An abandoned newborn was found in critical condition yesterday morning, wrapped in a plastic bag on a street in Berea, Joburg, well known for crime.

After being treated by on-site paramedics with advanced life support interventions, the baby was transported to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for urgent treatment, said Russel Meiring, the spokesperson for ER24, which also responded to the scene.

The child was found suffering from severe hypothermia and dehydration, Meiring said, but did not have any visible injuries.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he added.

Zondo confirmed that an investigation was under way to identify who abandoned the child. Finding the person was a priority for the police, he said.

In a perhaps cruel twist of fate, an organisation that cares for abandoned children called Door of Hope has a facility in Berea, less than three blocks from Joe Slovo Drive.

“It breaks my heart to find out that this baby was found (not far) away from where our baby bin is,” said Nadene Grabham, operations director at Door of Hope, referring to a drop-off location at 48 Hillbrow Street where one can anonymously leave an infant.

Grabham said it was difficult to say how many babies are abandoned in the area, but she estimates that three to five newborns are abandoned in Joburg each day.

