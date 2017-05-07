Boyfriend is prime suspect in murder case

Mananki Annah Boys’s life was apparently cut short following a heated quarrel in Winnie’s Park, Boipatong, in the Vaal.

He has since admitted that he was the one who took his lover’s life, but says he is struggling to come to terms with her death.

The murder of his girlfriend, whose body was left in his shack to decompose for several days, has left a Vaal man sad and depressed.

It is still unknown when she was killed, but her remains were discovered at the end of last month.

A source close to the murder investigation said the boyfriend, who is the alleged killer, helped her family search for the missing 28-year-old mother of two young children.

They combed Sebokeng Hospital and the government mortuaries in a desperate bid to find her.

This was while both the boyfriend and the slain woman’s family were unsure of her whereabouts and filed a missing person’s report with the police.

Three days after he allegedly killed her, Boys’s boyfriend returned home late one night to transport her body on a wheelbarrow and dumped it in the veld nearby, a short distance from his shack where he had kept her body.

He then set the body alight by dousing it in unknown substances, the source said.

The gruesome find was made by a cattle herder who alerted the police in Boipatong.

Following the discovery of the body on April 29, the police drove to the boyfriend’s shack to obtain more information. But when they arrived there, the boyfriend confessed to the crime.

He allegedly told the police that he stabbed Boys under her breast with a sharp object during an argument over her car.

The suspect appeared in the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court last week and the case was postponed to tomorrow.