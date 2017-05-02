Call for citizens to join Palestinian prisoners' hunger strike

The symbolic show of solidarity is part of the Global Day of Action.

The Kathrada Foundation is calling on South Africans to join the hunger strike as an act of solidarity with Palestinian political prisoners who are engaged in a hunger strike for better prison conditions such as food, medical care and family visits.

Former Robben Island political prisoners as well as ordinary South Africans were set to launch a 24-hour hunger strike at 6pm today in solidarity with the hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners, which is now in day 16.

Ordinary Palestinians will be engaging in a similar hunger strike on May 15 and 16 in solidarity with the political prisoners.

“The Kathrada Foundation is also calling on South Africans to participate in the May 15 hunger strike, and pickets are planned to take place outside all nine South African provincial legislatures to ask parliamentarians to express their solidarity with the hunger strikers,” spokesperson of the Kathrada Foundation Zaakirah Vadi said.

Students at the University of Manchester in England have been on a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian political prisoners since Thursday.

Hunger strikes by political prisoners in apartheid South Africa proved an effective means of struggle to improve prison conditions.

“There were 69 of us who engaged in a 10-day hunger strike under the first state of emergency in 1985 in Diepkloof prison against poor food, dirty blankets and bad prison conditions,” veteran Struggle stalwart Laloo Chiba said.

He was incarcerated for 18 years on Robben Island and served them in the isolation section with Nelson Mandela.

“During the 1985 hunger strike, we were tempted with food by the prison warders - better food than we were usually given, such as yoghurt, but none of us touched it,” Chiba said.

“After 10 days, we ended the strike as the apartheid prison service began to address our demands.”

The Palestinian political prisoners have also been tempted with food by prison authorities.

Luay Akka from the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs said the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) had been confiscating salt that hunger strikers have been using to balance their health amid the strike, and that prison officers have also been taunting prisoners by placing food in front of them.

Akka has denounced the move as “psychological torture”.

IPS spokesperson Hana Herbst responded to the accusation, saying “prison staff offer the prisoners meals and some of the hunger strikers choose to eat”, claiming the practice has lowered the number of hunger-striking prisoners to less than 1000.

Prisoners in Ofer have reported that IPS officers have confiscated their clothes, leaving them with only their prison uniforms, which they are permitted to wash only once a week. They have also been deprived of access to cold water, despite the warm weather, according to Akka.

“We were never punished for engaging in hunger strikes either on Robben Island or in other prisons,” Chiba said.

“Our clothing was never taken from us, and while they initially tried to take away our sugar, which we were adding to our water during the strike, they returned it after a day.

“In the 1985 strike, we would drink three mugs of warm water a day, each with a teaspoon of sugar.

“Our whole struggle was a picnic compared to that of the Palestinians; theirs is a very difficult struggle.”

Israel’s Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan earlier said over army radio that 300 hunger strikers had “agreed to take food without having obtained their demands”.

He added that 920 prisoners remained on the hunger strike.

However, Qudwa Faris, the head of the prisoners’ unit in Palestine, denied the Israeli claim, saying all 1500 Palestinian prisoners were continuing with the hunger strike.