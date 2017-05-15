CCTV missed dumping of child's body in field

District manager Lizette Johnstone says police have been in possession of the CCTV surveillance footage since Sunday morning.

The shallow grave where the missing toddler was found on Saturday afternoon is situated close to one of the overhead CCTV cameras.

The Epping City Improvement District says due to security guards monitoring footage of about 40 cameras, “it might have slipped or security might not have picked it up” when the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was dumped.

Courtney had gone missing on May 4 after being left in the care of her six-year-old brother as their mother Juanita Pieters set off for work. When she returned, she heard her daughter had gone missing.

Johnstone said she cannot confirm when the body was dumped in the field, and the police would not confirm if the suspect was identified in the footage.

Yesterday afternoon, mourners were still placing flowers and condolence notes at the scene.

Johnstone said the gated field where Courtney was found is left unlocked during the day.

“The gate is opened at 5am and stays open until 9pm before being locked by security guards. Employees access their work through the thoroughfare instead of walking around the whole circle,” Johnstone said.

The Pieters home was visited again yesterday afternoon following the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect.

He is said to be a tenant who lived in the home for three years. Residents in Pluto Road, from where Courtney went missing, confirmed the suspect is the father of a six-year-old girl.

The suspect’s room was cordoned off by police on Sunday afternoon and the house was declared a crime scene after the K9 Unit found evidence there around 4pm.

Warda Cay, a member of one of the many search teams, said: “The suspect was taken in for questioning the day after Courtney went missing but he was released again. I questioned him while visiting the home and his story just did not add up.”

Bronwyn Moses said the suspect attended the night vigil on Saturday evening holding a candle in memory of the little girl after she was found.

Elsies River police station spokesperson Daphne O’Reilly confirmed that the matter had been handed over to the police at provincial level.

Family spokesperson Roegshanda Pascoe said: “The investigating officer said the autopsy was conducted this (Monday) morning but no details have been confirmed to the family yet.”

Juanita Pieters, who was distraught after her daughter’s body was found, was taken to hospital yesterday. Pascoe confirmed: “She is not feeling well and not doing well.”