Colourful day out all for a good cause

Bazaar committee chairperson Shanti Roseval, from Suriname in South America, said the goal was to raise money for vulnerable groups such as women and children.

The international bazaar was hosted by the International Diplomatic Spouses Association (IDSA) at St Mary’s Diocesan Girls’ School in Pretoria on Saturday, and attracted a lot of support from various people who came to browse and buy.

It was an extravaganza of traditional food, clothing, accessories and everything else from 60 countries across the world, organised by diplomatic spouses wanting to raise funds to support various charities.

TREATS: More than 30 stalls offered traditional food and clothes at the event held at St Mary’s Diocesan Girls' School in Pretoria. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

IDSA is known for its active and creative contributions towards communities and organisations in South Africa, and this year was no different.

Roseval said this year’s event was focused on four specific charitable organisations: Lesedi la Batho from Mabopane, a non-profit organisation seeking to equip its community with skills and education; Ubulele, which focuses on the emotional development of children under the age of 7 in Alexandra; Phronesis Students Development Trust, dedicated to educating deprived and vulnerable children at Kya Sand; and Mercy House, which provides shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in Pretoria.

Beneficiary Lesedi la Batho were there to showcase their handmade crafts; at their stall were handmade bears, aprons, hats and bangles, among many other things.

The charity organisation’s managing director, Chrisna Groenewald, said they had held a five-year celebration at the centre last year, and were lucky enough to have had EU ambassador Marcus Cornaro and his wife as guests on the day. “The lady is a member of the diplomatic club and she really touched a lot of the programmes we do for the community.”

Groenewald said the organisation was very focused on skills training and job placement, so they needed material for skills training, such as sewing machines and computers, just to name few. “We are very blessed to be here and also thankful to have been given a chance to showcase their talents,” she added.

The day included a raffle with super prizes; performances by the Gum Boot Dancers from Boys’ High; Tshwane metro police department ceremonial unit choir; and the Dare to Dream ballet dancers from Hammanskraal, among others.