Couple in dock for defrauding of Tau

When they appeared at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, the Buthelezis were shacked on their ankles.

Stella and Bruce Buthelezi allegedly took money from Tau in return for a shareholding in a new business venture, something which never materialised.

A businessman, who, together with his businesswoman wife, allegedly defrauded former Kaizer Chiefs captain Jimmy Tau of R2 million appeared in court shackled to answer their theft and fraud charges.

As they sat, waiting for the court proceedings, they started whispering to each other and called their lawyer, who was preparing their documents.

Bruce got up to speak to his lawyer but a police officer immediately told him to sit down as he was not supposed to stand up.

Hawks spokesperson Carol Molamu confirmed that Tau had opened a case against the couple and that investigations were at an advanced stage.

In his affidavit, the retired soccer star alleges that the suspects own Affinity International Properties, among many of their businesses, and that they approached him in November 2015 about an oil business opportunities to invest in where they also invited him to be a shareholder.

Tau alleges he paid R2 million into their account and the contract was then drafted.

However, after a long delay he realised that none of the promises made were materialising. He demanded his money back but was instead given the run-around.

The matter was reported at the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime offices in Joburg and a warrant of arrest was issued for the husband and wife.

Allegations are that when the Hawks went to arrest the couple at their home in Dainfern Estate, they tried to make a run for it but were quickly apprehended and were arrested.

In their affidavits, both Bruce and Stella said they were a loving family and had never committed any crime.

They also said they have children that they need to take care of and that they make a decent living.

Bruce said he earns R50000 a month and Stella said she makes R25000 a month.

They were granted R10000 bail each and their passports were confiscated. The couple were told not to be in contact with Tau and to report to the Douglasdale SAPS every Wednesday between 6am and 8pm.

The case was postponed to July 6 for further investigations.

Tau retired from soccer in 2013 and ventured into business. He is the former director of Bataung Memorial Tombstones, a tombstone manufacturing company based in Katlehong. He also owns an investment company called Jimmy Tau Inc.

When The Star tried to get a comment from him, he hung up.