DA in court attempt to thwart Molefe

The DA was due in the high court in Pretoria in a bid to stop Molefe from going back to work pending the Labour Court’s decision.

Molefe was expected to file papers in the Labour Court today to stay at the power utility, after his removal last week.

Brian Molefe’s woes are far from over. While the embattled former Eskom chief executive is trying to get his job back, the DA has turned to the courts to stop him succeeding.

Molefe was expected to argue that he needs his job back so as to defend the DA’s challenge to his reinstatement.

The DA and the EFF had launched an urgent application to stop him from returning after he was reinstated by the board. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was forced by the ANC to rescind the reappointment.

The DA yesterday said their court action against Molefe would continue.

The party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe said they wanted the court to make an order that, pending his Labour Court application, Molefe would not attend any of Eskom’s business sites and an agreement that Eskom would not ask him to perform any duties.

Selfe added that Molefe’s Labour Court application was “desperation”.

“No doubt Mr Molefe’s cronies at Saxonwold were very unhappy that their man in Eskom is on his way out,” Selfe said.

He said that if Molefe was successful in his urgent Labour Court application, the party would return to court to block his return.