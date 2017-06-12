Favelo puts young designers on global map

The trio invited young inspiring streetwear enthusiasts, students, designers and bloggers to the J&BHive to witness their big moment in Braamfontein.

Thabiso Molotsoang, 22, who is based in New York, Sipho Phakathi, 21, and Thuba Nxumalo 22, all founders of the Favelo Primiero collection, launched the line in partnership with J&BHive.

As the country celebrates Youth Month, three young South Africans recently launched a clothing line at an event they described as a “rare catalyst” for entrepreneurs.

SPOT ON: Favelo designers Tshepo Mosesane, left, Sipho Phakathi and Thuba Nxumalo, wearing pieces from their brand at the Favelo fashion launch in Braamfontein.

Phakathi told The Star about the significance of launching it at the J&BHive, saying the Hive ignited entrepreneurs.

“What the Hive does is invest in young creatives and game-changers. They spotted us in Joburg,” he said.

Favelo was officially established in 2014 and the youthful fashion brand finds now itself showcasing on a global scale in cities such as Philadelphia, New York and London.

Phakathi said the collection was inspired by the 1990s-inspired aesthe- tics sportswear and VHS graphics.

He said there was a gap in local street culture brands and Favelo aimed to nurture upcoming brands and open a local streetwear store which not only sells clothing but allows for a space where skills are enhanced and mentored.

“We want to provide skills for them (upcoming brands) such as illustrations, company production and fabric management,” said Phakathi.

The name "Favelo", explained Nxumalo, is an acronym from F-Functional, A-Adjective, V-Versatility, E-Equity, L-Locomotive and O-Optimism.

“The word Favelo to us means technical streetwear,” Nxumalo pointed out.

According to Phakathi, the difference between Favelo and other brands was that it was not just a streetwear brand, but a bridge between streetwear and sportswear. “Hence we came up with an aesthetic 1990s wear.”

One of the label’s enthusiasts, Loyiso Mafu, said he loved how Favelo was different from other brands in fabric and print.

“I can’t deny that the brand is good, because when you look at a lot of South African brands, Favelo just does things for you

“Other brands just print on a plain top and expect it to sell. They don’t think of their pricing, but with Favelo they have the right to price their product higher because they produce quality. Tha's one thing I respect about Favelo,” said Mafu.

Hakeem Cassim, a 19- year-old student, heard about Favelo from his aunt.

“Favelo is like a big mentor. These are young guys, and that’s where I want to be”

Cassim said he loves the retro concept of the line. “This collection is retro, but for millennials,” he added.

Phakathi said they come up with technical and breathable (ventilation) pieces that allow a young creative to move freely.

“What I’m wearing now is breathable polyester. You can’t sweat in this.

"And for the market we are penetrating right now, our pieces are pretty much affordable,” he added.

According to Phakathi, T-shirts are priced between R250 and R350, while jackets are sold from R500, depending on the design.

