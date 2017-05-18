Free State official hits back

Cope and its national treasurer Teboho Loate took legal action against the Free State government this week, challenging Loate’s suspension for “flagrantly disrespectful utterances” he allegedly made against Zuma on April 12.

A senior employee of the Free State government is fighting back following his “unlawful and unconstitutional” suspension for his alleged participation and statements at a protest against President Jacob Zuma.

FIGHTING BACK: Teboho Loate is fighting back following his “unlawful and unconstitutional” suspension for his alleged participation in an anti-Zuma protest.

Earlier this month, The Star reported that Loate was placed on immediate suspension by his head of department Stanley Malope for statements he made on the National Day of Action, when thousands of people - led by opposition parties and civil society organisations - descended on the Union Buildings to demand Zuma’s resignation.

But Loate and his party hit back this week by filing a semi-urgent application in the Labour Court in Joburg against the department’s MEC Nokwanje Leeto and Malope to get an order declaring his suspension “unlawful and unconstitutional”.

In an affidavit seen by The Star, Loate wrote: “Indeed, the solitary reason why I have been suspended is because I had participated in a march in Pretoria on (April 12) to the Union Buildings, to demand as part of an organised gathering the removal of the president of the Republic of South Africa from office.”

Loate’s views serve to counter Malope, who sent a letter to Loate last month, stating: “I was made aware of alleged utterances by yourself on or about April 12, 2017 in which you displayed flagrant disrespect to the president, the highest office in government, which conduct may also be a contravention of the Code of Conduct in Chapter 2 of the Public Service Regulations.

"It is also alleged that it is evident that this behaviour will continue in the future.”

Loate told The Star earlier this month he believed that the “bigger picture” for his suspension was his political affiliation.

Loate alludes to this in his affidavit, saying he received reliable information that members of the department’s top structure, who he said were all ANC members, wanted to get rid of him.

He added that he didn’t think much of this information as there was “continuous friction between members of the ANC employed by the provincial government and other opposition party members and employees”.

The department was given until yesterday to write to Loate’s lawyers indicating whether it intends opposing the application and until next week to file opposing affidavits - if any.

The department’s spokesperson Tankiso Zola refused to respond to The Star’s request for comment, including emailed questions sent to him.

The MEC’s spokesperson Paseka Masole referred all queries to Zola.

Loate and Cope’s attorney Bruce Blair said this week that if the MEC and the department did not write to them indicating opposition to the application or file opposing affidavits, he would approach the Labour Court on May 30 to ask for an order lifting Loate’s suspension and a costs order.

