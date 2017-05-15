Gauteng in bid to tackle roots of protests

The Tshwane leg of discussions is the second set of meetings, following those held in Joburg.

Community steering committees from Olievenhoutbosch, Mooiplaas, Mahube and Itireleng met with government representatives in Tshwane’s Sammy Marks Council Chamber yesterday to discuss where things had gone wrong.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements wants to get to the root cause of protests that have sprouted in numerous townships around Tshwane.

Human Settlements deputy director-general Keith Khoza said the meetings were part of a process the three spheres of government responsible for human settlements had initiated in Gauteng.

They were meant to engage with communities following a wave of protests witnessed across the country after the 2016 municipal elections.

Khoza said the idea was to investigate and understand some of the issues.

He said the community representatives were holding meetings with the technical steering committee led by the director- general of human settlements nationally, as well as heads of department of Gauteng Human Settlements and the City of Tshwane.

He said information gathered would be processed and passed on to the political steering committee to reach an agreement on how communities’ concerns were to be addressed.

The committee is made up of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, MEC Paul Mashatile as well as Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga and his housing and human settlements MMC Mandla Nkomo.

“What we have found out so far is that there is a gap in terms of information that comes from the government to communities about planned projects, their duration and when these plans are to materialise,” he said.

Khoza said Mashatile had instructed the government to set up steering committees in all the affected areas, starting specifically with the ones where there have been protests.

He said this was to facilitate dialogue to find out what the communities wanted and to enable the department to go back to the drawing board to plan and report back to the communities. “This is to ensure there is constant communication between us and communities so that we don’t talk to them only when there are protests,” said Khoza.

The technical committee will, in coming days, be going to meet steering committees in other affected regions such as Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

The city has witnessed its fair share of protest action since the beginning of the year, with the most recent taking place in the informal settlement of Itireleng, just next to Laudium.

Residents said the protest followed the failure to bring basic services such as toilets, decent roads and electricity to the informal settlement.