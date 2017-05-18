'Get Up Stand Up' for reggae prince Marley

The son of the late Bob Marley is working on his upcoming album, Stony Hill. His hit single Welcome to Jamrock made Rolling Stone magazine's list of the decade's 100 best songs.

Marley will be performing at the Groove Live (formerly the Bassline) in Newtown.

Joburgers are in for a treat when Damian "Jr Gong" Marley stages a one-night-only show ahead of the Zakifo Music Festival in Durban.

STRIKING A CHORD: Damian Marley, son of the world-famous reggae star Bob Marley, is set to give a not-to-be missed performance at the Groove Live in Newtown, Joburg, next Friday.

The single scooped best reggae album and best alternative performance titles in 2006, making Marley the only Jamaican reggae artist to win two Grammys in one night, and the only reggae artist to win in the performance category.

Marley will be touring with his band across the globe to “entertain and heal”. His music has always been for those whose voices cannot be heard. He is also working with his brothers Stephen and Julian under their Ghetto Youths International label, to discover, develop and sign gifted artists.

After his Joburg show, Marley heads to next weekend's Zakifo Festival at Blue Lagoon Beach in Durban.

He is set to perform at the festival on May 28. The event boasts a top line-up of musicians such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Ray Phiri, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Baloji, Petite Noir, Bombino, Jojo Abot, The Soil, Nova Twins and Tiggs Da Author. After his South African run, Marley is to give a performance in Nairobi, Kenya on May 31, and on June 3 he will take the stage at the Sakifo Festival in Saint Pierre, Réunion Island. He will round off his performances with a special gig in Pailles, Mauritius, on June4 and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 6.

The Newtown one-night- only performance takes place next Friday at 7pm. Marley will be supported by Lesotho hip hop act Kommanda Obbs. - Staff Reporter