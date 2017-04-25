Huge tariff hike to deter water guzzlers

Some hidden aspects in the city’s proposed 2017/18 budget have been revealed, showing that if a household uses more than 50 kilolitres of water a month, it will be charged R38.72/kl as opposed to the charge of R7.14 for those using between 1 and 6kl.

Water guzzlers beware. Anyone who uses large amounts of water is going to be hit hard by the City of Joburg’s proposed new tariffs.

Another new proposition is that the free 6kl of water will go only to indigent households registered on the city’s expanded social package (ESP) programme. These homes are eligible to receive up to 15kl of free water each month, depending on the band they qualify for.

All other consumers not registered in the ESP will no longer benefit from the free water. This will mean an average increase of R48 to the monthly bill.

Also, there will be a new monthly additional charge of R20 plus VAT as a water service charge.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Hilgard Matthews said the average use of water dropped slightly after the water restrictions were imposed.

“We are hoping that this will continue. The huge price for those residents using more than 50kl is being used as a deterrent to water wastage,” he said.

Another shock is that residents will now be able to get a new wheelie bin only every eight years. If theirs is broken or stolen, they will be charged for additional ones.

The other increases are:

Rates - on average, property rates tariff are to be set at 6.2%, which is within the inflation rate. The 60-69 years pensioner rebate bracket has been increased by 6.2%. So if a property is valued at less than R2million and the gross monthly income is below R8745, residents will get a 100% rebate; if the income is R8746 to R14901,they will get a 50% rebate. Life rights pensioners automatically get a 50% discount via block discounts on the whole retirement complex. All pensioners will have to reapply for their rebates before July 1 if they qualify - the R2million threshold will probably change.

The water and sanitation tariff will increase by an average of 12.2%, depending on usage.

Electricity will increase by 2.28%.

Refuse removal will increase by 6.1%.

Sewerage increases by 12.2%.

Refuse goes up by 6.3%.

Council spokesperson Kgamanyane Maphologela said the city was asking residents to comment on the new tariffs.

“We recently tabled our property rates policy, rates by-law and tariffs, which start on July 1. Any person who desires to object to the amendments is invited to submit written comments or submissions on amendments,” he said.

Once these are tabled in council, they become part of the integrated development plan (IDP) process, where residents across the city can further give their input.

Maphologela said some submissions made at the first phase of the rates policy consultation meetings early in the year focused largely on issues related to affordability and protection of vulnerable categories. The second phase of the rates consultations will finally culminate with the IDP process.

“We heard the voices of customers through their submissions. While we consider the tariffs in the context of being cost-reflective to ensure sustainability of the city, we have taken into account increased internal efficiencies and passed this benefit on to consumers by providing further relief in the final tariffs proposed,” he said.

Submissions or comments on the policy and objections to the tariffs should be received no later than May 7.

This process will run concurrently with the IDP process.

Comments and submissions can be sent to the following email addresses: [email protected] ; [email protected] ; [email protected] or fax 086 447 7567.

The copies can be viewed on the City of Joburg website: www.joburg.org.za

@annacox