Mariah Carey and her ex together ‘just for the kids’

And though the We Belong Together hitmaker wouldn’t be drawn on the speculation, she insisted they would always be close for the sake of their kids.

The former couple - who have six-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, together - split in 2014 but have recently sparked rumours they have reconciled.

Pop princess Mariah Carey says she is with her ex-husband Nick Cannon for the sake of their children, despite rumours the two could be back together.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “We’re together when it counts. We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing. We both love kids and we’re co-parenting because that’s the only way to do it.”

And Nick, 36, admitted Mariah, 47, is still his “dream girl” but maintained that "just being friends" was what worked for them right now.

He said: “It’s so perfect right now, honestly. I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be, and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be, and that’s a plate full right there.

“I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl, but I think as mature adults we just operate better with the way things are right now.

“I mean, friends at the end of the day and beyond friends, we’re family, you know what I mean? We put the kids first." - Bang Showbiz