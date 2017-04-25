Married at First Sight SA back for second season

The second season of the local version of the programme, which is based on the international edition of the same show and has been produced in over 25 countries worldwide, has recently been announced.

Then the reality television show Married at First Sight South Africa is looking for you.

Are YOU hoping to find the love of your life in an unconditional way and are you willing to let your relationship unfold on screen?

After six young South Africans went through the entire rigorous soulmate-finding mission earlier this year, a new batch of singles are now urged to submit their entries for the unorthodox matchmaking process.

Independent local production company Oxyg3n Media, which produces Married at First Sight South Africa, said they were excited that another of the season of the show had been given the go-ahead, and they are calling on singles from all walks of life, who meet the age requirements, to enter.

Chief executive Rebecca Fuller-Campbell said: “We encourage as many people as possible - who are looking for love - to apply and make use of the advice and skills imparted by our wonderful experts, in the hope of finding their true love match.”

Season two, which will broadcast on Lifetime (DStv 131) in October, will comprise nine episodes and will include a reunion show featuring all the participants from the first series.

The show is an extreme take on marriage as the couples are not given a chance to meet and date before pledging to spend the rest of their lives together.

Instead, a team of experts select individuals for each other, and they only set eyes on their spouses at the altar.

The show’s fundis include relationship expert Paula Quinsee, counselling psychologist Neo Tshireletso Pule, sex health specialist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, financial expert Winnie Kunene, and radio and TV presenter Sam Cowen, a life expert.

Following the nuptials, the newlyweds go through the customary processes such as going on honeymoon.

But when they return, they have to begin their lives together while they are still relative strangers.

This includes moving in together, organising their finances as a couple as well as making other life decisions as partners.

“From the first kiss to the first tears, cameras document every moment as experts analyse the relationships,” said Fuller-Campbell.

Six weeks of marriage later, the couples have to make a decision: to stay together or file for divorce.

Although all three couples opted to end their marriages in the first season, the organisers are optimistic this time around.

Koulla Anastasi, director of programming for Lifetime at A+E Networks UK, said they were thrilled about the show’s return.

“The first series of Married at First Sight South Africa was a huge hit with our Lifetime audience in South Africa, so we are thrilled to bring it back for a second series and introduce our viewers to a new group of soon-to-be newlyweds.”

The call for entries for season 2 is now open via www.marriedatfirstsight.co.za or [email protected]

Entrants need to be between 24 and 40 years old.

For more information, visit the Oxyg3n Media website www.oxyg3n.media or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/oxyg3n/