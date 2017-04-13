Bringing raw talent to our screens

“This is a South African brand. I hope we develop both young and old and give hope to the people,” said an emotional Mabuza.

Creator of the show Innocent Mabuza officially launched the music competition at the World of Yamaha in Sandton on Tuesday.

Unearthing raw South African talent is what I Can Sing is all about.

LOOKING FOR TALENT: Choreographer Bontle Modiselle and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are two of three hosts of the new reality music competition I Can Sing.​ Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha

He said the project was not about making money but rather being able to support and nurture real talent.

The show will see hosts - choreographer Bontle Modiselle, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie and actor Zakhele Mabasa - travel through Gauteng to find "rough diamonds and give them a chance to shine".

This past weekend the trio visited Ekurhuleni with the show mentors - renowned singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, acclaimed jazz musician and producer Don Laka and songwriter Jesse Clegg.

Potential show contestants need to visit the website, register then post a video on social media of themselves singing and go to the live auditions to stand a chance of making it to the reality competition.

“I've helped tons of musicians reach their goals when we started Kalawa, producing some of the best musicians from Boom Shaka to Thebe and producing for the likes of Bra Hugh,” said Laka who is also the co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records.

He said they had already seen some amazing talent in the townships of Ekurhuleni.

“Anyone who will be in the finals will get a chance to understand the music industry. We are not going to throw you out there because you won a competition. You will be equipped fully with the knowledge of the industry. It’s the first of its kind and we want to take it international,” he said.

Laka, who is releasing an album next month after seven years of keeping his fans waiting, said the last time he judged a competition was during Shell Road To Fame when he discovered Thandiswa Mazwai.

Professional dancer and choreographer Modiselle said the competition was an original format by South Africans for South Africans.

“We're doing it our way. Everyone has a reason and a purpose and a story we all can relate to,” she said.

An even bigger launch is planned for the show when it starts to air on SABC.