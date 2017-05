Share this story







#StarAfricaDay is all about celebrating the continent and what it means to you to be African.

To observe this important day in our history as Africans, The Star is running a photo competition for our readers.

All you need to do is to email us a picture of what makes you African to [email protected] or tweet us @TheStar_news

You can also tag us on Facebook @TheStarSA or on Instagram @TheStar_news to enter your photo.

Use the hashtag #StarAfricaDay with your photos.





The top 25 photos submissions will be published in The Star on Thursday, May 25. Each reader whose photo has been selected to go into the print edition on Africa Day will receive a hamper that includes branded gifts from The Star and complimentary double tickets to the Tops Wine Show event.