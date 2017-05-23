Course targets black females

Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa chief executive Emmy Leeka said: “We’ve been at the forefront of training engineering graduates for many years. We are the leaders in skills development in our industry, with a world-class training facility and expert trainers and mentors.

On Monday, 14 black young female graduates and one male were welcomed by the Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa executives and mentors, and have been told to expect nothing but an amazing learning experience.

Bright young minds have officially been introduced to the 2017 Barloworld Equipment Graduate Development programme, which has prioritised mainly female graduates this year.

“We are faced with a downturn in the economy and in the mining sector, and massive skills shortages, most notably at top leadership level in our industry. We believe now is the time to invest in our employees and our future,” he said.

“Recent acquisitions have enabled us to widen career opportunities for our people, enabling us to reward them with promotions and transfers to various business units. We are pleased to have been able to promote women, younger managers and people from disadvantaged backgrounds to senior and executive management positions,” Leeka said.

The programme introduced the 15 new candidates to their two-year programme, with graduates from various walks of life from countries such as Namibia, China and Botswana.

Each graduate is assigned an engineer as a mentor, who provides expert advice and guidance as they gain organisational knowledge and learn about Barloworld Equipment’s operations, processes, policies and culture.

One of the incoming graduates, who remains anonymous based on Barloworld’s request as the company fears corporate poaching, told The Star that she looks forward to the learning experience during the programme.

“I joined Barloworld in February and so far it has been great, I have been at the product application group. I have been involved with almost everyone on site and now I am part of the learning academy doing technical training,” said the young Namibian graduate.

Barloworld Equipment graduate Nomathemba Maga- gula said: “So far the programme has been interesting. I got to explore a lot of roles that have taught me a lot of different things. I worked in procurement (how the business spends and how it buys), and strategy, where I got to work with the entire executive by sitting in meetings with the executives.

“It has been a colourful programme where I have had a lot of jobs in a short space of time. Right now I am working in Middelburg, where I am with the surface mining team.”

Magagula added: “With every department you gain something new from an analytical perspective, knowledge perspective or management perspective.”

Recruitment for the Barlo- world Equipment 2018 cohort and applications close next month, and application forms are available on Barloworld Equipment’s website: [email protected]

@Zwane_2li2ls