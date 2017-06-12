Hlaudi Motsoeneng to challenge dismissal?

Kweyama said the disciplinary hearing, which concluded on Friday and was headed by Advocate Nazeer Cassim, had found Motsoeneng guilty of misconduct and bringing the SABC into disrepute.

Motsoeneng, the former COO, was charged after he hosted an unauthorised media briefing in April, at which he criticised the SABC interim board chairperson Krish Naidoo and the Parliamentary ad-hoc committee.

He also used briefing to defended his controversial 90% local music content on radio, which has led to the public broadcaster losing millions of rand in ad revenue.

Kweyama said the action against Motsoeneng was to discourage other employees from defying the public broadcaster.

“You act so that when someone tries it in the future, they know that the end of it is dismissal.

"There will be no SABC staff going out and calling media briefings. The policy is clear that the chairperson is the spokesperson of the SABC and can delegate to acting CEO.”

The Star also contacted Motsoeneng's legal counsel, Advocate Zola Majavu, who said: "There's nothing (to comment about). I haven't received any judgment and letter of dismissal."

He questioned why news of Motsoeneng's dismissal came to light even before the official pronouncement by the SABC. "Everyone has been tweeting about it. I really don't know. Even when the DC (displinary hearing) started, they said they said they want to dismiss him summarily."

He added: "If you can go to any lawyer, if a person has been found guilty, he has the right to present aggravation in sentencing."