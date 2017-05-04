ILANIT CHERNICK





IT was a moment of panic and shock as the little clock next to the message refused to turn into a tick, a double tick or even two blue ticks.

As WhatsApp went down worldwide last night, South Africa was not exempt from the pandemonium caused by the messaging application that so many have grown attached to.

Whether it was sending that goodnight meme to the family group (that everyone rolls their eyes at anyway), the middle of a fight with your boyfriend or just a simple heart to tell your mom you love her, for hours users were unable to communicate through Whatsapp forcing them to use the archaic SMS or actually make a voice-to-voice phone call.

Social media was abuzz with reactions and memes to the situation with some users in a panic while others were relieved to have the opportunity for human-to-human contact.

@LINDAngempela acknowledged that “your world just comes to a stop when #whatsapp is down”, while @Dale_McCarthy called on people to “Calm down about #WhatsApp”.

“It's not the end of your world,” he said.

Recalling the feeling of what it was like when WhatsApp went down, @OrishasSon said: “It was cold without WhatsApp, kinda like when there is Load Shedding.”

@KOPLES_ joked about the moment “your girl told you she's going to sleep then after a few minutes you see her tweeting about whatsapp being down”.

Twitter user @ashwin_xx said “whatsapp should've stayed down forever”, with @SofieJetz teasing that she “didn't even know when whatsapp started working again” because “I didn't get any new messages shem”.

“Everyone on WhatsApp right now rushing to write one they status I'm back I just wanna write did my crush notice I was missing,” tweeted @2017AFRICA.

A downhearted @BluntTrauma04 voiced his distress about the fact that “WhatsApp decides to shuts down in the early hours of my birthday”.

Following its return during the early hours of this morning, there was widespread “sigh of relief” as social media users wrote: “WhatsApp is back, you scared me love” and “Thank God you’re back!”

Tweeting a meme and spoofing a quote from the Joker in The Dark Knight film @50DylanMatthews said: “Whatsapp goes offline for just over an hour and everybody lossless their mind. Good to see it back online.”

In a statement WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook inc confirmed that WhatsApp users worldwide were unable to access WhatsApp for a few hours.

“We have now fixed the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” it said