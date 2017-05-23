Pay monthly average, council tells residents

There was a delay in sending the statements when the system started sending customer statements on May 19, when a few technical issues were detected on Saturday, which rendered the process slow.

The city has announced it is currently experiencing technical challenges with sending customer statements as well as with its e-services - the online viewing statements system.

CITY of Joburg residents are currently not receiving their e-mail monthly invoices, but have been asked to pay their monthly average.

City of Joburg residents are currently not receiving their e-mail monthly invoices. Picture: Supplied

City’s spokesperson Kgamanyane Maphologela says that currently customers were not able to view or retrieve their statements on the e-services, after logging onto the city’s website.

Maphologela says the problem was identified and the technicians were working around the clock to rectify the situation.

“The issue has affected a small population of our residents as the matter was identified in good time. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and we remain committed to restoring this service to our customers,” says Maphologela.

Customers who have not received their accounts should either pay the same amount as the previous month or call Joburg Connect on 0860 Joburg (562 874) to enquire as to how much they owe. If the customer requires a copy of their account, they are advised to visit any of their nearest customer service centres, he said.

Maphologela advised customers that they could still pay their accounts using third-party payment methods:

EasyPay, a quick payment option at many shops like Pick * Pay and Shoprite Checkers.

Debit orders.

Direct deposits at major banks.

ATMs.

Internet and cellphone banking.

SA Post Office.

Customers can pay their municipal account, in cash, at any of the 50 customer service centres citywide.

Customers can also go to the city’s website for more info: www.joburg.org.za