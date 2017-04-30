Rapper Trimz raises the flag for East Rand's hot talent

The Vosloorus-born rapper said his love for music started in primary school when he would visit his cousins over the December holidays.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Dumisani Mlaudza, believes the talent coming out of Ekurhuleni is world class.

IF THERE is one thing upcoming rapper Sean Trimz wants, it is to make sure the East Rand rises.

They would listen to rappers such as Eminem.

Mlaudza would learn all the lyrics and write them down in his music book.

He now owns his own music label, Certified Clique Music, and has been releasing music independently since 2012.

“I’m all about this independent movement and doing everything on my own. I’m an optimist when it comes to myself and how far I can go,” he said.

Mlaudza said Cassper Nyovest was someone he looked up to in the industry because the Tito Mboweni hitmaker has paved the way for other artists to see how far independence can get you without having to rely on big music stables.

The advertising graduate realised he would not stay in that industry after he did an internship.

“I knew I didn’t want to be in meetings all day and be told what to do so I decided to just do what I love.”

Mlaudza said he was the first person in his family to graduate. “I did the qualification for them. When I graduated, it was special for my parents.”

He managed to save money from his internship and from the promotions and brand activations, which he used to do to fund his growing music career.

Mlaudza has managed to promote his songs on several radio stations across the country and in Lesotho.

His first release, Thang for Ya, which is about young love, was well received on social media.

His new release, Eastside, is a celebration of Ekurhuleni.

“It’s a song about giving out something to embrace. The East is coming,” he said.

Mlaudza will be releasing a full album early next year.

For now though, the ambitious youngster is looking forward to the radio tour for Eastside, which he will begin next month.

The producer of the song and the featured artists are from Ekurhuleni.

Mlaudza’s main aim for this year is to build a “family” of people he can work with that will help grow his brand.

“Eastside will be part of the top 10 tracks to close off the year,” the rapper enthuses.

@mane_mpi