Selota’s letting the music speak volumes

LIVELY: Selaelo Selota is having the time of his life, offering timeless classics and creating new music. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso

He is a musical masterclass in production, composition and teaching.

Selota considers musical showcases to be a hunting ground for artists like him.

When the guitar maestro performs, it is an out-of-body experience for both him and the audience.

“I must always bring my A-game and try to dig deeper. I’m reaching that stage where the maturity, the experience, the brand and the confidence of being who I am is now bringing that game to another level."

He’s approach to live performances is to make it as if it is his last. Every time he goes on stage he asks himself ‘what would I want people to remember me by’.

TRANCE-INDUCING: Guitarist Selaelo Selota performs at the Go West Festival in Krugersdorp. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko





Selota has regularly-every three to four years- built a band that will reach its full potential and work toward the vision he has for his brand.

“I have the most exciting band of my entire career. What I have now is a band that no one has ever seen.”

The name Selaelo Selota is synonymous with his iconic song Thrrr…Phaaa! from his first album Enchanted Gardens.

When Selota was younger, he used to hear his grandfather tell the story of how he was a bare-knuckled fighter.

In Venda, they call it Musangwe. It remains a popular local competition to this day. His grandfather was a master of the sport and would tell his children about his fights in the 1950s and how he would go to the mithi halls in Alexandra and pay in shillings to get in.

“So my grandfather would sing, Monyako wa thimithi o tsenwa ka sheleni… Hele makgale ha patele thrrr phaaa in a dynamic way. My version is just an improvisation. It was a story I heard over and over again.”

ENGAGING: The composer is always looking to make new music and share generational stories through song. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso





About 20 years ago when Selota was learning jazz at university, he did not appreciate that the theory and harmony of it as a music genre was all-American. By his fourth year, he started to worry that the education he was getting – composition and writing – was too Western.

“As a composer and arranger I started reducing the mainstream jazz idiom and started incorporating and bringing some of my own compositions.”

The first time he performed Thrrr…Phaaa!, the band was hesitant. They were at the Concert on the Mount, a pre-exam stress reliever for all students. The response he received from the audience was priceless. His next performance was solo- just him and his guitar.

“It’s been 16 years since it was recorded, but I’ve been performing it for 20. The song has gone through many generations. It has travelled over time and even become a lingo of some sort referenced in different ways, even now with the biggest trend on social media the ‘vrrr phaa’ car reference.”

Selota has also seen new opportunities to take it forward. He registered Thrrr…Phaaa! as a trademark long before it became a craze, with the aim of migrating it into other business avenues.

Many people would say that his song Ma Modiegi was another that catapulted him into the spotlight. Selota wrote the song after noticing that newly married brides never visited their in-laws after marriage. The song is about encouraging a new bride to go and see her new family.

For his sixth album, The Promise, Selota showed much of his social commentary on issues affecting the people. On the track Promised Land, he sings prophetically about South Africa today.

“I start the song with When you promised Mandela his people shall be free, did you tell them they won’t be free, and then talk about how there will be no more schools in Limpopo, fire burning in eThekwini and in Mahikeng. To this day, I am told I angered a lot of politicians with that song,” he said, adding “I have to be a mirror to society. You are a mirror for the rulers to see what society is going through. My conscious doesn’t allow me to sacrifice that part, I’d be irresponsible, a blind artist. I’m comfortable in my space and utterances.”

CULTURE KING: Selota is discovering new ways to expose traditional instruments to a larger audience. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso





Selota is working on a new album he hopes to release sometime in August or September. He also wants to get into archiving so that as a people South Africans can reflect back to themselves as he believes that, musically speaking, identity has been lost.

“I want to capture the indigenous knowledge systems through art with musicians in obscure parts of the country. Those are the ones who use instruments that are so traditional they are seen to be playing ancient music but their lyrics are very modern.”

Selota is in a space where he sees the possibility of working on projects that approach musical expression differently.

“Life has taught me that language is the root of culture, and culture is the fingerprints of a people.”





Anyone who has witnessed a Selaelo Selota performance knows it is a magical experience.