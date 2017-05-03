Police still looking into deaths of 100 patients

“At the moment, the dockets are with the National Prosecuting Authority. We will be able to comment further on the charges once the authority is done with them,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Police told The Star on Tuesday that dockets had been opened after the patients died from neglect and a lack of food, among other conditions, between March and December last year in Gauteng. This was after the Gauteng Health Department had moved about 1600 of them from Life Esidimeni Mental Health facilities to NGOs in a bid to cut costs.

Investigations into the deaths of more than 100 psychiatric patients who were sent to unsuitable NGOs are still under way to determine whether anyone will be criminally charged.

This comes against the backdrop of the DA posing questions to Gauteng Premier David Makhura regarding measures to be enforced during the transfer of patients.

In a written response, Makhura said there was no monitoring of the decision to transfer mental health patients to NGOs because such a decision was not approved or reported to him or the executive council.

Makhura said measures that would be enforced to improve internal controls and enhance risk management would include giving responsibilities to the service delivery war room and the performance monitoring and evaluation (PME) unit in his office, which would be directly involved in the implementation of all major decisions of the executive council and departments.

“No department will implement any major decision or policy without seeking the approval of the executive council This is because the current decision-making system of the executive council inherited from the previous administration allows for too much discretionary action on the part of departments,” Makhura said in his response.

He said all MECs will now have to ensure that every legal action instituted by departments has the explicit approval of the director-general and where the premier is cited as an applicant or respondent, the premier should also give explicit approval.

“This is born out of the realisation that for many years departments have cited the Office of the Premier in litigation matters without seeking approval,” he said.

DA MPL and Gauteng Health spokesperson Jack Bloom lauded these steps, saying they were sensible changes while also criticising Makhura for his alleged role in the deaths.

“The real reason for the Esidimeni tragedy was the premier’s head-in-the-sand attitude as he ignored a torrent of adverse media reports on the rushed transfer of patients to NGOs,” Bloom said.

“Extra controls cannot substitute for good judgment by the premier who is ultimately accountable for the successes and failures of his administration.”

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the process of moving patients was not easy, but the department had every intention of ensuring they met this deadline.

“That is our intention. But we can’t put our necks on the block because sometimes, while this process is ongoing, the NGOs will refuse and we have to involve the police and the courts,” he said. “Or the families themselves will object to having their loved ones moved, because they believe they are comfortable at these NGOs. But that is our plan. Whether practically that will happen, is a different story.”