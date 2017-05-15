Rain and cold couldn't put a damper on hospice event

This was as the fashion show was forced to relocate from High Street in Melrose Arch Joburg, to The Venue in the same upmarket area, due to the chilly and rainy weather.

Although organisers of the HospiceWits Night with the Stars Celebrity Music and Fashion Spectacular had to find a venue for the event, which was meant to be held outdoors, people still came in their numbers to support the initiative.

Despite weather complications, celebrities, fashion designers and the public together rallied together for a charitable cause.

HospiceWits marketing and fundraising manager Joy Ruwodo said they still managed to fill the nearly 900-capacity venue.

“We were very excited about the turnout and everything went well,” she told The Star.

“It gave me goosebumps to see the number of people who want to give back and be involved in such a worthy initiative,” she added.

The HospiceWits Night with the Stars Celebrity Music and Fashion Spectacular was held on Saturday, for the fourth year in a row.

The event aims to raise funds, through ticket sales and corporate sponsorships, for the NGO to provide the highest quality care and support to patients and families affected by life-threatening illnesses.

Ruwodo said they hadn’t finalised the amount of funds generated by the function but estimated it could bring in as much as R250 000.

The event involves around 90 A-list celebrities strutting their stuff on the runway wearing creations made by about a dozen of South Africa’s top designers.

Some of the stars included Roxy Burger, Janez Vermeiren, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Sarah Langa, Sophie Ndaba, Ursula Chikane and Tamerine Jardine.

The entire show was produced and directed by Jan Malan in collaboration with About Entertainment.

“It was a world-class production,” said Ruwodo.

Local designers such as David Tlale, Gert-Johan Coetzee, JJ Schoeman, Khosi Nkosi and Quiteria & George provided some of the show-stopping outfits the celebrities wore during the show.

The crowd was also entertained by some of the best musicians in town, including the legendary Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who Ruwodo said stole the show.

The pop legend was joined on stage by the likes of LeAnne Dlamini, Louise Carver and Judith Sephuma.

Ruwodo said all the celebrities, designers and musicians not only provided their time and efforts for The Hospice Wits Night with the Stars Celebrity Music and Fashion Spectacular, but they also worked for free.

“These are some of the busiest people but they gave their time and energy, and worked for free for the charitable cause.”

She said the event had grown from strength to strength since it started four years ago, and they planned to hold it for many more years to come.

Ruwodo said HospiceWits, which provides care, comfort and support to patients and their families who’ve been affected by a life-limiting illness, operates on a 365 days a year basis and requires continuous funding.

She said the public could help by attending such events, while companies could come on board as sponsors.