Ramaphosa taken to task over Sadtu

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of reckless politicking by the DA for praising the South African Democratic Teachers’s Union (Sadtu) in an apparent bid to win its support for his drive to become the leader of the ANC.

“The DA condemns Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s self-serving praise of Sadtu over the weekend,” DA education spokesman Gavin Davis said yesterday.

“Cosying up to Sadtu may help Ramaphosa’s chances in the ANC’s leadership election, but it hurts the prospects of poor children who suffer in an education system captured by Sadtu bosses.”