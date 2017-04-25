Rihanna posts cause royal rumpus

It's believed the uploads were to celebrate the royal’s birthday last Friday, although the Barbados-born singer had yet to reveal the reason behind her action.

The Work hitmaker has edited existing photographs of her by replacing her face with the 91-year-old monarch’s in a string of images which have been shared on her Instagram account.

Rihanna has caused a stir by superimposing Queen Elizabeth’s face onto her body in recent pictures posted on social media.

ROCKING ROYALTY: Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February.

One image of the queen, edited so it appears she is wearing a bright green ensemble with matching knee-high boots, read: “be humble”.

Another photoshopped image shows the queen sporting a red fur heart Yves Saint Laurent jacket with denim shorts, black high heels, sunglasses and a red hat.

The post was captioned with lyrics from Mariah Carey’s It’s Like That song: “y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion.”

The third image has been altered to impose the queen’s face onto Rihanna’s body to make it appear she is wearing a crystal-encrusted Gucci ensemble, which the 29-year-old singer recently wore to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival over the Easter weekend and is believed to have cost almost $10000 (R130000).

The brunette beauty wrote: “#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* (sic).”

Rihanna’s final post is of the Queen’s face edited onto the vocalist’s Paper magazine photoshoot, which sees the royal appear to go topless wearing only a pink two-piece skirt and blazer co-ord, while Rihanna’s signature tattoos are on show.

The last upload reads: “It’s not that deep.”

Although some social media users find the comedy in the uploads, others have been quick to defend the royal. One user wrote: “I’m not English or a Brit, but I find these photos disturbing. It’s like doing it with photos of my grandmother. These lack taste whatsoever.” - Bang Showbiz