Rihanna posts cause royal rumpus

The Star
Rihanna has caused a stir by superimposing Queen Elizabeth’s face onto her body in recent pictures posted on social media.

The Work hitmaker has edited existing photographs of her by replacing her face with the 91-year-old monarch’s in a string of images which have been shared on her Instagram account.

It's believed the uploads were to celebrate the royal’s birthday last Friday, although the Barbados-born singer had yet to reveal the reason behind her action.

ROCKING ROYALTY: Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February.

One image of the queen, edited so it appears she is wearing a bright green ensemble with matching knee-high boots, read: “be humble”.

Another photoshopped image shows the queen sporting a red fur heart Yves Saint Laurent jacket with denim shorts, black high heels, sunglasses and a red hat.

The post was captioned with lyrics from Mariah Carey’s It’s Like That song: “y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion.”

The third image has been altered to impose the queen’s face onto Rihanna’s body to make it appear she is wearing a crystal-encrusted Gucci ensemble, which the 29-year-old singer recently wore to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival over the Easter weekend and is believed to have cost almost $10000 (R130000).

The brunette beauty wrote: “#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* (sic).”

Rihanna’s final post is of the Queen’s face edited onto the vocalist’s Paper magazine photoshoot, which sees the royal appear to go topless wearing only a pink two-piece skirt and blazer co-ord, while Rihanna’s signature tattoos are on show.

The last upload reads: “It’s not that deep.”

Although some social media users find the comedy in the uploads, others have been quick to defend the royal. One user wrote: “I’m not English or a Brit, but I find these photos disturbing. It’s like doing it with photos of my grandmother. These lack taste whatsoever.” - Bang Showbiz

