10th Annual Soweto Expo is back

Johannesburg - The Annual Soweto Career Expo has partnered with one of the oldest, and most credible news groups – Independent Media Group.

Celebrating its tenth year anniversary, this year the Soweto Career Expo will be bigger than ever. Hosted by Career’s Inc, the Expo is set to take place on May 3 and 4 at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto.

This year, Career’s Inc has partnered with Intouch Africa, a specialist sponsorship marketing and events project management consulting agency that has grown our vision for the Career Expo. The event is not just a careers expo but also a deeper look into the employability and skills that are needed in South Africa.

The Soweto Expo will not just look at exposing careers now but we are going indepth with this employability summit to unpack the reasons why young South Africans are unemployable and what they can do to change that. The partnership with Independent will provide the media group with an excellent networking opportunity with private and public sector, exchanging valuable developmental concepts to assist youth and graduates gain access to employment and development opportunities in Gauteng.

“We are pleased about our partnership with Independent Media, through its flagship title, the Star. With a reputation of ‘telling it like it is’, we are certain that they will be an authentic voice in relaying key outcomes of the high-level dialogues, which seek to respond to governments’ strategic imperatives and policies, “ says Kgupi Gunguluza, co-Director at Career’s Inc.

The Gauteng Youth Skills and Employability Indaba is dedicated to finding solutions for high levels of unemployment in Gauteng.

It is dedicated to influencing and assisting youth and students across Gauteng to align their career choices and skillsets with local and global employment demands. The Indaba is also designed to unlock the potential for a young and highly skilled workforce and equip employers with the right incentives to drive up Gauteng’s economy through youth employment acceleration.

This Indaba will be part of the Soweto Career Day and Expo, which is celebrating its 10th year of empowering the youth of Soweto with career guidance through its expo that has already been attended by over 50 000 scholars and youth to date, and has been supported by over 200 corporate & government departments. “As one of the strategic partners to the Career Expo, we have a platform to showcase our shared commitment to address youth unemployment and skills in South Africa.

Our career supplement, the Workplace, is a vehicle for our readers to access crucial information on trends in the industry, and empowers them to make informed decisions,” said the editor of the Star, Japhet Ncube.

Spectrum of careers

The event is targeted at pupils of all grades but places much emphasis on pupils in grades 11 and 12 as well as unemployed and out of school youth to create their foundation for career development.

The Soweto Career Day and Expo will be a two-day event, which will cover the broad spectrum of careers available in different sectors. The Soweto public will have an opportunity to interact with major employers and executives that will provide them insight on their industries, what courses are critical for scholars to focus on and which fields of work lack skills.

Schools from different districts in Soweto and Johannesburg have been invited to participate in the event, whereby the first day will be a career convention with a specified number of top learners per school.

Learners will be exposed to information and communications technology, construction and engineering, mining, minerals and energy, banking, investments and financial services, hospitality and tourism, government careers, transport and etc.

The event will have breakaway sessions with executives in specific industries interacting with learners that are interested in that specific field or industry. Employers and government agencies mandated to offer bursaries and scholarships, and those promoting graduate employment and placement of students and youth into workplace will be exhibiting at the Soweto Career Day Expo.

They will also be presenting their experiential learning opportunities, with appropriate sector employers at the Indaba. Youth and the general public in the sprawling township of the Soweto can look forward to an informative career exhibition that will help them decide on how to prepare for their future.

Exhibitors would feature tertiary institutions, professional organisations, private sector and government departments to generate career interest in the sectors their passionate about.

Information on how to become an exhibitor or a sponsor in this event please call our office at Kgupi at 011 041 2812 and e-mail [email protected]