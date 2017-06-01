Sports help kids to bond and learn

The youngsters, from SOS Children’s Villages, will be seen in action at the second annual Cell C Day of Races, powered by sports brand Reebok.

The group of about 200 youngsters, aged between nine and 13, will battle it out at Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt Park next weekend.

Children from a Joburg charitable organisation will spend the day bonding and learning beneficial skills on the sports field.

The independent, non-governmental social development organisation provides a home for orphaned, abandoned and vulnerable children.

The head of programme development at SOS Children’s Villages, Vincent Hlabangana, was thrilled about being part of the inaugural event as he said it was a wonderful learning curve and experience for the kids.

He said sport was an ideal and fun way for children to learn and engage with each other. “Sport is a brilliant developmental and therapeutic tool, especially when dealing with children.”

He added that sport also taught children many valuable skills. “Through sport the children are taught discipline, and they’re encouraged to integrate with other children, to develop healthy lifestyles and communicate well.”

Hlabangana said last year’s event was enjoyed by all who attended it.

“It was really good for the youngsters to be outdoors, to exercise and socialise with other children.We are counting down the days and are extremely excited to once again for the upcoming Cell C Day of Races.”

This year’s theme is “find your fit”, and the entrants can choose between several exciting start waves.

These include Pretty Fast; Sole Mates, which participants can play in pairs; Young, Fast & Free; Anything Goes; and lastly the Elite Race, which is for invited athletes only.

Hlabangana explained that the Cell C Day of Races allows entrants to choose the start wave that suits them best. “Instead of going for gold, runners are encouraged to beat their personal best finishing times.”

They are also encouraged to be social, take photographs and videos at designated points on the route and share these with the event’s social media platforms, and stand a chance to win prizes.

Others who want to participate should do so by tomorrow, and it will cost R70. Late entries will be accepted at race pack collection and on event day.

For additional information or to enter the Cell C Day of Races powered by Reebok, contact 082 991 0045, email [email protected] or visit www.dayofraces.com