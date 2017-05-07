Swoop against crime across Gauteng

Vehicles as well as items suspected to be housebreaking equipment were also confiscated in localities across Gauteng.

The authorities also seized dangerous weapons allegedly used in serious and violent crimes.

An intensive crime crackdown across Gauteng over the weekend has led to the arrest of 17 people.

Yesterday, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said increased police deployments and information from the public were paying off.

“Over the weekend, police made a breakthrough in arresting 17 suspects involved in house and business robberies.

“Four vehicles used and stolen during a house robbery and one used in a business robbery were impounded and 18 firearms were also seized in areas that include Midrand, Rietgat, Etwatwa, Evaton and Hillbrow.”

Dlamini said police had received an anonymous tip-off on Saturday about a house robbery in progress in Midrand.

“While the family were being terrorised, police responded and a shootout ensued while the suspects were making an attempt to escape.

“Two were arrested, which included a suspect who was shot and wounded,” he said.

“A third managed to escape with a stolen vehicle. Police are following leads to arrest him.”

Three unlicensed firearms, a jamming device, hammers and balaclavas used in the robbery were confiscated at the crime scene.

In Rietgat on Saturday afternoon, police responded to a house robbery where they managed to arrest two suspects after a shootout.

“In Pretoria North, members of the community gave information on suspicious people which police established were those involved in the house robbery.

“On confronting the suspects, who were driving away from the scene, a shootout between them and the police ensued. One suspect was shot and wounded,” Dlamini said.

Police recovered stolen goods from a Toyota Avanza, which was impounded. A revolver and a pistol were also confiscated at the scene of the shootout.

In southern Gauteng, an alleged house robber was arrested in Evaton on Saturday night. A gun was seized.

A group of suspects were also arrested in Honeydew for house robbery and hijackings.

