Up, up and away

The Star
Education, daredevil stunts from bikers jumping over low-flying planes, split-second tractor runs, skydivers in formation and aviation displays all came together at the Wonderboom Airlink Adrenaline Show over the weekend.

Hundreds of spectators attending the show were not only wowed by stunts from bikers and light aircraft, but could also look at vintage and new-model cars, planes and a robot statue.

There was a food court which had revellers enticed by delicacies from craft ice-cream, smoothies, spiral potato chips and the Spanish dish churros.

FLYING HIGH: Leane Leach, 6, enjoys the Bungee Ride at the Wonderboom Airlink Adrenaline Show at the weekend. Pictures: Jacques NaudéFORMATION: Slick 540 airplane pilots show off their skills.DAREDEVIL: ‘Up and Over’, an airshow act that sees a motorbike backflip over an aircraft as it flies under the bike.CHOP CHOP: Three cars drift as a Bell 407 helicopter follows.

The show also provided cancer community carer PinkDrive an opportunity to launch its new PinkFly campaign.

The campaign aimed to encourage the aviation industry to support it with much-needed funding and to create further awareness for the PinkDrive organisation.

Gert Schoeman, founder of PinkFly, said: “We are excited to be part of this show and extremely grateful to the organisers for affording PinkFly the opportunity to be present.

“We are confident that our presence will add value to all who visit the show.”

