Up, up and away

Hundreds of spectators attending the show were not only wowed by stunts from bikers and light aircraft, but could also look at vintage and new-model cars, planes and a robot statue.
There was a food court which had revellers enticed by delicacies from craft ice-cream, smoothies, spiral potato chips and the Spanish dish churros.
The show also provided cancer community carer PinkDrive an opportunity to launch its new PinkFly campaign.
The campaign aimed to encourage the aviation industry to support it with much-needed funding and to create further awareness for the PinkDrive organisation.
Gert Schoeman, founder of PinkFly, said: “We are excited to be part of this show and extremely grateful to the organisers for affording PinkFly the opportunity to be present.
“We are confident that our presence will add value to all who visit the show.”