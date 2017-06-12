Up, up and away

Education, daredevil stunts from bikers jumping over low-flying planes, split-second tractor runs, skydivers in formation and aviation displays all came together at the Wonderboom Airlink Adrenaline Show over the weekend.

Hundreds of spectators attending the show were not only wowed by stunts from bikers and light aircraft, but could also look at vintage and new-model cars, planes and a robot statue.

There was a food court which had revellers enticed by delicacies from craft ice-cream, smoothies, spiral potato chips and the Spanish dish churros.