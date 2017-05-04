Van Breda trial: alarms questioned

Day five of the Henri van Breda trial could be described as a tennis match between defence lawyer Matthys Combrink and State witness Lorenzo Afrika at the Western Cape High Court yesterday.

Afrika, now in an administrative position, worked for Thorburn Security on the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch at the time of the murders.

Combrink repeatedly volleyed questions regarding security and patrol routes at the estate. Afrika had moments of frustration, but kept his cool and answered the questions.