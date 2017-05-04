Van Breda trial: alarms questioned

Afrika, now in an administrative position, worked for Thorburn Security on the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch at the time of the murders.
Combrink repeatedly volleyed questions regarding security and patrol routes at the estate. Afrika had moments of frustration, but kept his cool and answered the questions.
Combrink enquired if weather would have an impact on security. Afrika explained that sometimes the alarm system would be tripped by a frog or a branch, but that would be picked up in the control room.
Combrink revealed that according to the security notes of the night of the murders, three alarms went off, but Afrika said he was not told about them.
He repeatedly stated that while on duty on the night of the murders, no alarm went off.