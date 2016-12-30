Debbie Reynolds, the 84-year-old actress who died from a suspected stroke earlier this week, just one day after her 60-year-old daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, had previously admitted that she didn't know if she could ever survive one of her children passing away before her.

She wrote in her 2013 book 'Unsinkable': "It's not natural to outlive your child. This has always been my greatest fear.

"Too many mothers have lost their children, for thousands of different reasons. I don't know if I could survive that."

Debbie's son Todd Fisher believes Carrie's death led to the veteran actress' own sudden demise.

He said: "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.

"More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.

"She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event."

Debbie was at her son's Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for the 'Star Wars' actress' when she suffered a medical emergency and the paramedics were called.

And her death came just after Debbie – who had Carrie and Todd with her ex-husband Eddie Fisher – posted a heartfelt message to her late daughter on social media.

She wrote on her Facebook account: "Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother (sic)"