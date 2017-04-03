'It takes balls to fail in the public eye'

The 'Superbass' hitmaker admits it is tough being famous, having to deal with criticism every day and still keep a smile on your face.

While accepting her Fashion Rebel Award, Nicki Minaj admits it is tough being famous, having to deal with criticism every day and still be positive. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Speaking to accept a Fashion Rebel Award over the weekend, she said: "We win and fail in the public eye. We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes."

"It takes guts, it takes balls to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read s****y comments about yourself every f***ing day and to still have a beautiful f***ing smile on your f***ing face. I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it's game time, b*****s."

Meanwhile, Nicki is adding another string to her bow as she previously revealed she has signed a huge modelling contract.

She said: "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honoured to have signed with Wilhelmina – they get me."

And Nicki's stylist Maher Jridi previously praised the singer's openness to new ideas and styles when it comes to her fashion choices.

He said: "She’s very open to new ideas and I feel like she trusts my taste. Of course, she has her preferences, but she never opposes anything just because she’s never done it before ...

"Most of the runway looks are sample sizes, so things are very straight along with fitted cuts. Nicki is a sexy, curvy woman, which I love, so to amplify that we tailor everything to make sure each piece sits perfectly on her body and every outfit complements her in the best possible way."

