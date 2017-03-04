A throng of moviegoers left the theatre buzzing with chatter and keen to share their thoughts on Keeping Up With The Kandasamys, which opened on Friday.

The Independent on Saturday caught up with audience members as they left Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World’s theatre.

Robyn Chetty

“It was amazing, definitely worth a second watch and we’ll be bringing my brothers to see it tomorrow,” said Robyn Chetty, 22, from Chatsworth.

“I found the movie to be super hilarious and intense at times. The acting and directing were as if it was an international film. Apart from it being based in Chatsworth, you wouldn’t be able to tell it was a local film with local actors.

“It’s a “step in the right direction for South Africa’s film industry”, she said, and “represented the daily life of a South African Indian to a T, from the moment you wake up in the morning until you go to bed at night”.

Kate Chetty

Kate Chetty, 48, also from Chatsworth, said it set the standard for local productions.

“The movie was simply excellent. The actors were on point. It makes me very proud to be from Chatsworth, to see Indian talent being showcased and to see locals raise the bar.”

Keeping Up With The Kandasamys is about more than just a few laughs. “I enjoyed the film’s commentary on important issues related to family life and the root causes of family breakdowns.”

Ritha Ramsoonder and Anne Governder

Ritha Ranjoonder, 44, accompanied by Leela Joorawan, said she had come all the way from Newcastle to see the movie. “It was lovely, very enjoyable and I can’t wait to watch it again. The actors were superb, but my favourite part about it was that it depicted reality.”

Anne Govender, 65, of Chatsworth, said: “Absolutely amazing, humorous, very inspirational because it motivates parents not to interfere in their children’s lives - people must understand the youth of today and have an open mind.”

Manor Pillay

Hillary resident, Manor Pillay, 60, said: “It was entertaining because it’s relatable to everyone. It had good humour and tackled important issues within the Indian community,” she said.

“Local movies are going in the right direction.”

Pathma Govender

Pathma Govender, 62, of Malvern, “really enjoyed the humour” and “the way it showed different family dynamics”.

Independent on Saturday