Celine Dion returned to Las Vegas for her first show of 2017 on Tuesday evening

The 'My Heart Will Go' hitmaker wowed the crowds at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace as she performed her first show of the New Year.

The 48-year-old singer – who tragically lost her husband last January – also showed off a brand new show costume – a beautiful beige evening gown which shone under the Las Vegas lights.

It comes after Celine paid tribute to her husband René Angélil – who died after a battle with throat cancer – with a sweet video on Facebook.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "It’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts."

And Celine admitted that René's battle with cancer was tough for the entire family including their son René-Charles, 15, and six-year-old twin boys Eddy and Nelson.

She said: "Before he left, it was very, very difficult for all of us. For me especially, and my children, to see the man of my life die a little bit more every day. And when he left, it was kind of a relief for me that the man that I love, the only man that I kissed, the only man that I loved – yeah, I never kissed another man in my life. So, the man of my life was my partner, and we were one. So, when he stopped suffering, I said to myself, 'He's OK. And he deserves not to suffer.'"

And speaking before Christmas, Celine admitted she wasn't ready for the anniversary of his passing.

She explained: "I can't believe it's going to be a year that my husband passed. I don't know when Santa Claus is coming, but if I had a wish to make this year, can you just tell him to take his time? I'm not ready!

"It's kind of a bittersweet moment and at the same time we need to really make the holidays really happy. I feel thankful that he doesn't suffer and he doesn't have to worry because we got him. He got us and the spirit of the holidays will get us together again ... We're going to ski again all together and he will be there with us."