Music News
DJ Tira and co. celebrate #Umsindo1MillionViews
Music News / 11 January 2017, 2:41pm
Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Sox and DJ Tira
DJ Tira, DJ Sox and Professor are in celebration mode as their song 'Umsindo' (that December jam that had you on the dance floor all festive long) has reached 1 million views on YouTube.
IOL