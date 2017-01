Nasty C has just dropped a new single titled Golden . The song has Nasty C signature flow and as a first drop this year. Nasty C’s Golden will surely resonate with hardcore Nasty C fans. This version is unmastered but takes nothing away from its brilliance.





He also shared a video on Instagram, which inspired other videos:













"""GOLDEN""" A video posted by BAD HAIR EXTENSIONS 👇🏽 (@nasty_csa) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:14am PST

IOL