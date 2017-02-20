Ciara has appeared to hint she is having a baby boy after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram where she revealed blue is "one of her favourite colours".

The 'I Bet' hitmaker - who is expecting her and Russell Wilson's first child - appeared to hint the sex of her unborn child as she uploaded a picture of herself looking radiant and cradling her baby bump on the red carpet.









She wrote: "Blue is one of my favorite colors. (sic)" Blue is one of my favorite colors.. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:49am PST





The cryptic comment has caused fans to question whether the message was a hint she and Russell will be welcoming a big brother for her son Future Zahir, two, who she has with her former partner Future.





Meanwhile, Ciara previously teased she knows the sex of the baby but won't be sharing it until nearer the due date.





She said: "I do know [if it's a boy or a girl]. I'm not telling, not yet, but I'm very excited."





Asked if they've chosen a name, she added: "We've already done that actually."









And her son Future "can't wait" to be a big brother.





She shared: "He rubs my belly and he says, 'Hi baby. I love you, baby,' . and then he puts my shirt down and says, 'Bye, bye baby.' So, that's his own thing.





"He sees a baby walking, smaller than him and walking -- it doesn't matter, it's a baby. So, he goes, 'baby' and he looks at me and he goes, 'Mama, baby' - and he tries to pull my sweatshirt up."





And whilst the first few months of the pregnancy were "a bit tough" for Ciara, she admits she is "feeling really good" now.





She shared: "I'm feeling really good, the first few months were a bit tough for me. Well, not tough, but a bit more like, I didn't throw up last time and this time I haven't thrown up but I've had that in between feeling where I don't wanna throw up, I can't throw up but I'm not normal and that's even more torture.



