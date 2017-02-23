David Bowie was the big winner at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The late star – who passed away in 2016 after a secret battle with cancer – beat The 1975, Michael Kiwanuka, Kano and Skepta to win the MasterCard British Album of the Year award for his album 'Blackstar' at the ceremony at London's O2 on Wednesday

Noel Gallagher announced the winner and presented the award to David's son, director Duncan Jones.

Duncan said: "I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad. And I was trying to work out what I would want my son to know about his grandad. He's always been there supporting people who think they are a little bit strange or different so this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks. Thanks BRITs."

Earlier, David also won the British Male Solo Artist award, beating Craig David, Skepta, Kano and Michael Kiwanuka and Michael C. Hall accepted the gong on his behalf from presenter Zane Lowe.

Speaking about the icon, Michael – who starred in 'Bowie's 'Lazarus' musical – quipped that he wouldn't have attended the BRITs even if he was alive.

He said: "If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn't be here tonight. But I am here tonight on behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own imagination."

Michael went on to praise David, saying: "His vitality soothes us and I'm honoured to stand before you and celebrate his work. David's kindness, generosity and enthusiasm will inspire me to be a better man."

One Direction won the British Video award, and Liam Payne accepted on behalf of the group, who are currently on hiatus.

He said: "This is amazing, thank you so much. We cannot believe we are still winning things like this.

"We are taking some time out to do our solo stuff but One Direction is who we are and who we always will be. This one is for you."

Meanwhile, Little Mix dedicated their British Single of the Year award at the BRITs to their exes.

The girlband – comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – won for 'Shout Out To My Ex' and thanked their own past loves in their acceptance speech.

Jade said: "Thank you so much. We honestly didn't think we were gonna get it, we were just sat there chinwagging. We'd like to thank our label Sony, Syco, Simon (Cowell), our amazing A&R, our management, and us girls, because if it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going.

"And lastly cheers to our exes for helping us to do an amazing song, this one's for you lads."

No doubt Perrie was especially pleased as the group – who also opened the show – beat her former fiance Zayn Malik's 'Pillowtalk' to take home the gong.

And Rag'N'Bone Man, who was awarded the Critics’ Choice Brit Award in December, picked up the British Breakthrough Act and declared himself speechless when his name was called out by presenters Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora.

After winning the gong over his competitors Anne-Marie, Skepta, Blossoms and Stormzy, he said: "I just want to say thank you to all my fans. You've been amazing and I appreciate your votes so much. I don't know what else to say, I'm speechless but thank you so much, honestly."

Emeli Sande won British Female Solo Artist, Adele was presented with the Global Success Award, British Group went to The 1975 and International Group and Male and Female Solo Artist went to A Tribe Called Quest, Drake and Beyonce.

Little Mix opened the show with a performance of 'Shout Out To My Ex', while Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, The 1975 all performed.

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy wowed the crowd with a collaboration on 'Shape of You', while Coldplay also teamed up with The Chainsmokers before BRITs Icon Robbie Williams closed the show.

BRIT Awards 2017 Winners:

MasterCard British Album of the Year: David Bowie – 'Black Star'

British Single of the Year: Little Mix – 'Shout Out To My Ex'

British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sande

British Group: The 1975

International Group: A Tribe Called Quest

British Breakthrough Act: Rag'N'Bone Man

International Male Solo Artist: Drake

International Female Solo Artist: Beyonce

British Video: One Direction – 'History'

Critics' Choice Award: Rag'N'Bone Man





Bang Showbiz