Halle Berry skinny dipped in a pool after the 2017 Oscars.

The 'Extant' star uploaded a video of herself slipping out of her stunning Atelier Versace custom gown and jumping head first into the pool.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "After a long award show a girl can't wait to take it [email protected] #24kmagic (sic)"

It comes after Halle admitted she is feeling happier than ever following her split from Olivier Martinez.

She explained: "I just feel happy, you know? I’ve arrived at a really good place once again, that’s always good news. Down time, dark times, don’t last forever – the sun is out again and it feels great."

However, it's not always been that way as the 50-year-old actress – who has eight-year-old daughter Nahla with her former partner Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, three, with her ex-spouse Olivier – previously admitted her failed marriages made her feel "so guilty".

She said: "I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse.

"That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid . and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today. But we go in there with that hope, so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I’ve often felt guilty and responsible. I’ve suffered a lot of pain and anguish."

However difficult these times have been, they have still taught her a lot about herself.

She added: "In every one of those situations, as hard – and sometimes embarrassing – as it was, I learned so much about myself.

"All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life."





