Hit re-Fresh: another DJ bites the dust

News

DJ Fresh has just dropped a bombshell when he broke the news on Periscope that he is leaving 5FM and moving to Metro FM.

As if the shocking news wasn’t enough, DJ Fresh is allegedly starting the Metro breakfast show on Monday.

DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

Let’s hope this is no April Fool’s joke as Unathi also announced her leaving Metro FM this morning.

Watch DJ Fresh say goodbye to his colleagues ( family as he fondly refers to them) and 'loyal fans'.

Goodbyes are very emotional but this is...get your Twinsavers ready:

Fans were never ready #Reshuffle:

