Hit re-Fresh: another DJ bites the dust

As if the shocking news wasn’t enough, DJ Fresh is allegedly starting the Metro breakfast show on Monday.

DJ Fresh has just dropped a bombshell when he broke the news on Periscope that he is leaving 5FM and moving to Metro FM.

Let’s hope this is no April Fool’s joke as Unathi also announced her leaving Metro FM this morning.

Watch DJ Fresh say goodbye to his colleagues ( family as he fondly refers to them) and 'loyal fans'.

Goodbyes are very emotional but this is...get your Twinsavers ready:

@DJFreshSA @5FM Nooooooooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 for the why? Who's to take on the show now on 5FM? — Sibonginkosi Gumede™ (@Sibonginkhosi_G) March 31, 2017

@DJFreshSA @5FM What's goin on in south african radio today 😕 — NdiKundi (@NdivhuIsMyName) March 31, 2017

When we thought we lost glen Lewis then here comes Dj fresh 2 the

Rescue🙌🙌reshuffle is real.Up next thandaza will be moving to generations😂 — 👑👑Moloko 👑👑 (@Mbalivalentine7) March 31, 2017

Fans were never ready #Reshuffle: