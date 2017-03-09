20th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G's death marked
International | 9 March 2017
New York - The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs and his wife, Faith Evans, 20 years after the rapper's killing.
Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media.
B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was 24. The case remains unsolved.