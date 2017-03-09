CLOSE X
20th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G's death marked

New York - The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs and his wife, Faith Evans, 20 years after the rapper's killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media. 

The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards at the podium during the Billboard Music Awards in New York in 1995. The rapper was remembered by Sean "Diddy" Combs and others on March 9, 2017, 20 years after his death. File photo/Mark Lennihan/AP

B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was 24. The case remains unsolved.

