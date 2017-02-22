Jamie Foxx was allegedly a victim of racist abuse in Croatia.

The 49-year-old actor – who is in Dubrovnik shooting 'Robin Hood: Origins' – was dining in a restaurant on Sunday, February 19, when two men used a racial slur to insult him.

Croatian police have filed disorderly conduct charges against the pair after receiving reports of "particularly arrogant and rude" insults made against a diner – who wasn't named as the 'Django Unchained' star – as well as "one of the guests on racial grounds."

Jamie did take to his Instagram account to post videos giving his account of what happened, explaining restaurant staff were quick to escort the men out of the restaurant, but the clips have now been removed from the site.

In one, he said: "I came to the table and they assaulted us!"

Despite the incident, Jamie still seems to be having a good time in the country and is very impressed with the accommodation he's been given while shooting the movie, which stars Taron Egerton in the lead role.

He shared an Instagram video on Monday, February 20, and said: "I'm out here in Croatia – it's crazy.

"This is blowing my mind a little. I'm all the way from Terrell, Texas. Don't tell me your dreams can't come true.

"I'm telling you right now, don't tell me that you can't do what you can do. And they even have me in a castle. A castle!"

Jamie has had an eventful time eating out in 2017, as last month, it was claimed he had been involved in a physical altercation while dining at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

But he joked in an Instagram post that "everybody's good" and made light of the reports.

He said: "F**k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s**t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.

"All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things.

"I'm just f***ing with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017, we don't want no violence.

We don't want to get hurt and we don't want nobody hurt. But if you want to see my whoop some ass, you know what you can do.

Bang Showbiz