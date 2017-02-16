Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West reportedly took away models' phones in a bid to keep details of his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show a secret.

The 39-year-old star debuted his latest designs at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (15.02.17) and in a bid to ensure that details of the products did not leak prematurely, Kanye denied models access to their phones - even during rehearsals, according to the New York Post newspaper.









What's more, it's even been reported that guests, including the likes of Kylie Jenner and Anna Wintour, were also barred from using their phones at Kanye's request.





Other big-name guests at Kanye's show included his wife Kim Kardashian West, as well as Tyga, Hailey Baldwin and Zoe Kravitz.





However, Kendall Jenner was one notable absentee as she was busy walking down another New York Fashion Week runway for Anna Sui.





Kendall, 21, recently admitted to relishing the Fashion Week experience, despite the pressures that come with it.





She said: "It's really fun . you work all day and then people are like 'let's go out' there's no sleeping. The last three years have been awesome."





Kendall also revealed she can usually hear her sister Kylie and her mother Kris screaming their support when she's on the runway, despite her best efforts to remain concentrated on her job.





She previously shared: "Kylie, sometimes if she's at a show, her and my mom usually, I can hear them screaming and sometimes I'll smirk a little bit because I can't hold it in. But I'll never look."





In fact, Kendall explained that she's made a conscious effort to avoid making eye contact with the crowd since she became a model.









The brunette beauty shared: "I've told myself since my first show, like I never look at the audience, ever.



