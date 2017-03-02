Let’s be honest, it is commonly known that most women around the world have PHDs (pull her down syndrome) - that sees some sisters not supporting and celebrating each other’s successes!





But not our local sisters.

Controversial songstress and actress Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay a heartfelt compliment to Mzansi’s first lady of Kwaito - Mshoza.





She wrote:

"Yes you were born with it @mshozabhoza1 And no one can take that away from you, seeing you on @metrofmsa stage last weekend warmed my heart. Never let the Negative Noise Dim your light, I still think Thers no Female MC for Mshoza! #MyWCW#AbantuBamiLaba God has prepared the table Sit and eat baby girl ❤️”





Mshoza, real name, Nomasonto Maswanganyi reminded Mzansi why she's still the 'Queen of Kwaito' when she performed her latest hit Abantu bam at the Metro FM awards ceremony on Saturday night.









And seeing her kill it this weekend was just 😍😍 https://t.co/RyMTTtLd9D — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) February 27, 2017

Even the legendary Thandiswa ''KingTha' Mazwai, complimented Mshoza on her "killer performance".