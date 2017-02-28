Kerry Katona has been blocked on Instagram after she followed too many people in one go.

The 36-year-old singer, who recently returned from touring with Atomic Kitten in New Zealand and Australia, joined Instagram on Friday, February 24, while she was at home recuperating from a viral infection.

And whilst she uses the photo-sharing social media platform to pass time as she recovers from her illness, something else has left the 'Whole Again' singer sick to the stomach.

Kerry – whose Instagram moniker is djrosekay, inspired by her youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge Rose, her child with husband George Kay – has so far managed to attract 698 followers but after she tried to follow many of her fans back, the kitten has been blocked from following anyone else.

Kerry, who is followed by 487,000 people on Twitter, told them on Monday, February 27,: "Still unable to follow back on Instagram yet but I'm working on it xxx." She uploaded a screenshot of the message which read: "You're temporarily blocked. It looks like you was misusing this feature by going too fast. You've been temporarily blocked from using it. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community. Tell us if you think we made a mistake."

And just a couple of hours later she updated fans, and told them: "Still unable to follow you all back!"

And proceeded to upload snaps to her Kerrykatona7 Instagram account.

When she joined Instagram she alerted her fans to the fact that she was a novice. She tweeted: "Just started a Instagram account not too sure what I'm doing! Djrosekay," (sic).

The blonde beauty didn't waste any time getting to grips with posting selfies as she uploaded a photograph of herself with a rabbit filter over her face from Snapchat.

Kerry shared her second photograph on her account, of her with her two-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge Rose, whom she has with her husband George Kay, alongside the caption: "Hehehe (sic)."

The reality TV star also made use of the story feature on Instagram by posting a picture of her grinning at the camera and doodling "Follow me" across the screen in pen.

And three days later she was still getting to grips with it, and declared: "Just playing about, trying to get use to it."

But the stars Instagram account cannot currently be viewed, as the website states: "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Despite appearing to be the picture of perfect health in her selfies, Kerry has been in the wars recently and was forced to have 10 cortisone injections in her shoulder recently.

Earlier this week, Kerry was reunited with her husband George and her children – Molly, 15, and Lily-Sue, 14, her daughters with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 10, and Maxwell, nine, her kids with Mark Croft, and Dylan after she returned to the UK following her tour Down Under with her bandmate Natasha Hamilton and Liberty X's Michelle Heaton – who temporarily joined the group to make up the trio in the place of Liz McClarnon for the three weeks' worth of shows in Australia and New Zealand.





Bang Showbiz